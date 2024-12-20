CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $370.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $205.59 and a fifty-two week high of $333.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.38 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

