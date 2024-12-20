Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

DARE opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.