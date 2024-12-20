Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

