DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,383.47 ($67.28) and traded as low as GBX 5,170 ($64.62). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,190 ($64.87), with a volume of 338,278 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,020 ($87.74) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,282.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 66.19 ($0.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,969.70%.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

