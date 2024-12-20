De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.20 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.19). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.27), with a volume of 1,445,980 shares.

De La Rue Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1,020.50, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37.

About De La Rue

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.