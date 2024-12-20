Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $5.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:DUOT opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

