Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.58. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 15,658 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EDUC

Educational Development Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.