EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.98 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 105,650 shares changing hands.

EKF Diagnostics Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £117.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.95.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

