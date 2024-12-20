Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Elastic Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

ESTC opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 188.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $1,240,884.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,504.74. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,944,159.76. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $18,637,562. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Elastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 75.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

