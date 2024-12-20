EZFill Holdings, Inc. Enters into Promissory Note with NextNRG Holding Corp.United States Securities and Exchange CommissionWashington, D.C., 20549FORM 8-KCURRENT REPORTDate of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 17, 2024EZFill Holding

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read EZFill’s 8K filing here.

About EZFill

(Get Free Report)

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More