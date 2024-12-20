FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $489.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.