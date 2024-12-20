Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.15. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $77.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

