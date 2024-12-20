Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,022,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth $490,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 137.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 140,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Franklin Covey stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.