Freshworks’ (FRSH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,406.88. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,568.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,356.10. The trade was a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,318 shares of company stock valued at $463,869. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after acquiring an additional 604,658 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 66,342 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 33.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 84,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

