GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) to Reconvene Special Stockholders Meeting

On December 18, 2024, GeoVax Labs, Inc. announced the adjournment of its Special Meeting of Stockholders that was originally convened on September 17, 2024. The meeting was adjourned due to a lack of the required quorum to conduct any business. In light of this, the company has decided to keep the polls open and reconvene the Special Meeting on January 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to allow stockholders additional time to vote on the proposals outlined in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 1, 2024.

Notably, there have been no modifications to the proposals that will be presented for stockholder approval at the upcoming Special Meeting. At the time of the adjournment, proxies representing approximately 32.2% of the company’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote had been submitted by stockholders. These proxies will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless appropriately revoked. Stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or cast their votes are not required to take any further action.

GeoVax Labs reiterated in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that various forward-looking statements and information are included in its reports. These statements are based on current beliefs, available information, and management’s estimates and assumptions. The company advised that any materialization of risks or uncertainties, or inaccuracies in the underlying assumptions, could lead to significant differences in actual results compared to anticipated outcomes. GeoVax Labs is committed to providing updates on its forward-looking statements only as required by law.

The company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols GOVX for Common Stock and GOVXW for Warrants to Purchase Common Stock. GeoVax Labs has reaffirmed its dedication to keeping its shareholders informed and engaged regarding the matters to be addressed at the rescheduled Special Meeting.

This report was signed by Mark W. Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer of GeoVax Labs, Inc., on December 18, 2024, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

