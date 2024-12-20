Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,703 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

URA stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

