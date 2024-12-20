Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Gogo were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Gogo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $976.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

