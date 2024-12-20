Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,003.59 ($12.54) and traded as low as GBX 945.20 ($11.81). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 949.95 ($11.87), with a volume of 645,670 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,140.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 983.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 30,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,018 ($12.72), for a total transaction of £305,400 ($381,702.29). Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

