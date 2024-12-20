Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hayward were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hayward by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hayward by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hayward by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hayward by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,872.04. This trade represents a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Hayward Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Hayward’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

