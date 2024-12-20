HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Authorization of New $15 Million Stock Repurchase ProgramBloomington, IL, December 18, 2024 – HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) revealed today that its Board of Directors has greenlit a fresh stock repurchase program, de

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read HBT Financial’s 8K filing here.
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
