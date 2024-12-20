HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FHTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

FHTX stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.10. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,128,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,338,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 107,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

