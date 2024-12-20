Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 17.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 552,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 80,456 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.39. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $44.11.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

