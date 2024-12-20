HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,656,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Energy Fuels by 233.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 632,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 392,862 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,095,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 309,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,820.16. This represents a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.