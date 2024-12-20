HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PIPR. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $292.63 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.