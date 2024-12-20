Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at $162,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
