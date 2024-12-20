IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDYA. Leerink Partnrs lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

IDYA stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.79. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

