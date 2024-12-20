Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.91% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $209,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

