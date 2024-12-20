Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,929,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 576,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 399.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,450. The trade was a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

