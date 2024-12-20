iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IYY stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $114.17 and a 52-week high of $149.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

