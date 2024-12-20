iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 107.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $82.77.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

