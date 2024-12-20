Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 12,251.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,391,000 after buying an additional 2,188,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after acquiring an additional 702,199 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 406.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Jabil Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

