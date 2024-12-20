James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 184.67 ($2.31) and traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.20). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.24), with a volume of 188,536 shares traded.

James Halstead Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £752.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.67.

James Halstead Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is 9,000.00%.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

