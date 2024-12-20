Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 26,473 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Xencor by 147.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,440 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $9,380,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 49,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,186,121.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,443.05. This represents a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Bruce Montgomery sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $38,409.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $247,054.20. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,609. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.