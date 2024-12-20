Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $223.79 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $176.10 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.88 and a 200-day moving average of $208.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

