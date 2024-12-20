Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Price Target to $6.50

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hafnia Trading Down 1.0 %

Hafnia stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Hafnia has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.73%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hafnia

About Hafnia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

