KalVista Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jeb Ledell as Chief Operating Officer

On December 16, 2024, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) announced the appointment of Jeb Ledell as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. With a wealth of experience in the biotechnology industry, Ledell, aged 49, previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enzyvant, Compass Therapeutics LLC, and Horizon Discovery Group Plc.

Under the terms of the Executive Employment Agreement, Ledell’s compensation package includes a base salary of $500,000 per year, an annual bonus target of 40% of his base salary, and stock options to purchase 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. These stock options will vest over a four-year period.

In case of termination without “cause” or departure for “good reason,” Ledell is entitled to a lump sum payment equivalent to 12 months of his base salary and COBRA continuation coverage for 12 months. Similarly, following a “change in control,” specific termination conditions lead to additional benefits, including a lump sum cash payment, full target bonus payout, COBRA coverage, and full vesting of all outstanding equity-based awards.

Additionally, Ledell will execute the company’s standard form of indemnification agreement. It is mentioned in the filing that there are no other undisclosed arrangements related to Ledell’s appointment, and he has no direct or indirect material interest in any company transactions to be disclosed.

Concurrently with Mr. Ledell’s appointment, KalVista issued a press release on December 16, 2024, introducing him as the new COO. The information is considered a Regulation FD Disclosure and has been furnished to the SEC for public dissemination.

The appointment was marked by the grant of inducement options to purchase 100,000 shares of the company’s Common Stock, following Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). These options will vest over four years and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2021 Amended and Restated Inducement Plan.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing oral medicines for rare diseases, including sebetralstat, an investigational candidate for the oral, on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company is looking forward to approval from the FDA by June 17, 2025, and has submitted Marketing Authorization Applications to various regulatory bodies globally. For additional information, visit www.kalvista.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties detailed in KalVista’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company reaffirms its commitment to updating stakeholders on any forward-looking statements as needed. Media inquiries can be directed to Jennifer Snyder, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, while Investor Relations queries should be directed to Ryan Baker, Head of Investor Relations.

