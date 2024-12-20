Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 19.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 151.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

