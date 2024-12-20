LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,267 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $136.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

