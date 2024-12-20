Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Life Time Group worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 268.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

