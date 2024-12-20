Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lifeway Foods were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial cut shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

