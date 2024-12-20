Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loar during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at $155,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raja Bobbili sold 987,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $80,134,920.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,713,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,030,005.97. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $9,765,156.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,865,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,748,592.59. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,706 shares of company stock worth $92,185,256 over the last ninety days.

Loar Stock Performance

LOAR stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

