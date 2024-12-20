MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point downgraded MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie increased their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

MARA stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. MARA has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. MARA’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MARA will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $203,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,104.40. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MARA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in MARA by 173.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

