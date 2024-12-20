Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.29. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 800 shares.

Marketing Alliance Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

