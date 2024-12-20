Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 52.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $221.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.11. Medallion Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

About Medallion Financial

(Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Further Reading

