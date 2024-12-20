Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,318 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

