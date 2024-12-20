MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.