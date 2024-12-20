MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $58.32 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

