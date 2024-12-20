MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $202,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $640,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

BFEB stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.