MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,409 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $412,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 180,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $331,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

