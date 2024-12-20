MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,018 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 86.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 36.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

